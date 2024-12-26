Press Statement: Constitutional Council Decision On Mozambican Elections

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The United States is concerned by the December 23 announcement by the Mozambican Constitutional Council regarding the October 9 national elections. Civil society organizations, parties, the media, and international observers, including those from the United States, cited significant irregularities in the tabulation process, as well as concern about the lack of transparency throughout the election period. The United States calls on all stakeholders to refrain from violence and engage in meaningful collaboration to restore peace and foster unity. Those responsible for violations of human rights, including the killing of protesters and party officials and excessive use of force by security forces, must be held accountable. Mozambicans deserve elections that are free of violence and that reflect the will of the people. The United States urges all stakeholders to commit to serious electoral and institutional reforms to secure the future of Mozambique as a genuine multiparty democracy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Mozambique.