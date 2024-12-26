(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Christmas Day 2024, chaos erupted in Maputo, Mozambique, as over 1,500 inmates escaped from the Central Prison during violent protests. This mass breakout occurred in response to escalating unrest following the confirmation of disputed election results. The reported that at least 33 people died and 15 others sustained injuries during the clashes.



The unrest began after Mozambique's Constitutional Council validated the October elections, declaring Daniel Chapo of the ruling Frelimo party as the winner with about 65% of the vote. His main opponent, Venâncio Mondlane of the Podemos party, received around 24%. Many citizens accused Frelimo of electoral fraud, igniting widespread protests across the nation.



On December 24, just before the prison break, protests intensified. Demonstrators gathered near the prison demanding the release of certain inmates. Amidst this turmoil, inmates took advantage of the situation, overpowering guards and breaching a wall to escape. Police chief Bernardino Rafael confirmed that approximately 150 of the escapees have since been recaptured.



Mozambique's Prison Break: Over 1,500 Inmates Escape Amid Political Turmoil

The violence surrounding these events has claimed over 250 lives since late October. Reports indicate that security forces responded aggressively to protests, leading to significant destruction across major cities. Looting and vandalism occurred at police stations, banks, and public infrastructure as citizens expressed their frustration with government actions.



The implications of this unrest are profound. With thousands of inmates on the loose, including dangerous criminals, public safety concerns have surged. The Mozambican government faces mounting pressure to restore order while addressing widespread allegations of corruption and mismanagement.



As Mozambique navigates this crisis, the situation underscores a critical moment in its political history. The struggle for accountability and transparency remains at the forefront as citizens demand change in a country long dominated by a single party.

