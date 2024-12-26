Ankara Invests In Technologies For Transitioning To Carbon-Neutral Economic Structure

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Center
Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat attended the Climate
Development Summit (İKAZ), where the economic benefits of
environmental policies and the role of trade in this transformation
were discussed within the framework of COP, the Paris Climate
Agreement, and the Green Deal. The program evaluated Turkiye's
green transformation, focusing on renewable energy sources and
innovative technologies as part of its growth strategy.
In the program, which included representatives from the business
world and NGOs, Minister Bolat emphasised that the summit would
significantly contribute to new policies. He noted that global
trade is undergoing a significant transformation with standards and
regulations aimed at reducing the carbon footprint, presenting
important opportunities for both the economy and production
processes. Bolat also stated that the current process would enhance
competitiveness in the economy and contribute to the sustainable
growth of exports.
Bolat mentioned that in 2019, the European Union announced its
Green Deal Adaptation Program roadmap, and Turkiye ratified the
Paris Agreement in 2021. The government has adopted a net-zero
carbon target by 2053 and implemented the Green Deal Action Plan
accordingly. He highlighted that they encourage and aim for
companies to increase energy efficiency, use resources more
effectively, and achieve digital transformation in collaboration
with all stakeholder institutions. These supports aim to facilitate
exporters' compliance with international standards.
Bolat also pointed out that they are investing in pioneering
technologies for transitioning to a carbon-neutral economic
structure. "Steps taken in areas such as electric vehicles,
renewable energy systems, and battery technologies will
significantly contribute to Turkiye's global competitiveness. Our
esteemed Deputy Minister of Energy highlighted that 20 years ago,
wind energy, solar energy, and geothermal energy were not even
discussed in Turkiye. Today, with significant strides in these
areas, we have achieved over 40% of our total energy production
from renewable clean energy sources, including hydropower," he
said.
Minister Bolat emphasized that green transformation is not just
an environmental policy but also a growth strategy. He stated that
while transitioning to low-carbon industrial models, they are
implementing policies that reduce dependence on fossil fuels and
increase energy supply security.
Bolat stressed the importance of international cooperation in
combating climate change, noting that Turkiye is open to
cooperation at both national and international levels to achieve
climate change goals. He also emphasized that some measures taken
during the green transformation process should not turn into
unilateral trade measures.
"Everyone knows that the European Union is one of the leading
actors in the global green transformation process. With the Green
Deal announced in 2019, the EU aims not only to reduce carbon
emissions but also to make its trade partners part of this process.
In this context, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM),
which will be fully implemented in 2026, will be a significant
turning point in the global trade system. CBAM is a mechanism that
envisages applying a carbon tax on the import of carbon-intensive
products into the EU. This regulation, which will initially
significantly affect sectors such as iron and steel, aluminum,
cement, electricity, and fertilizers, has made countries exporting
to the EU reduce their carbon emissions and make their production
processes more sustainable," he said.
Bolat highlighted the critical importance of the CBAM regulation
for Turkiye, stating, "We export 41% of our total exports to the 27
member countries of the European Union. In 2023, our exports of the
mentioned products to the EU amounted to $9.8 billion, while our
exports of these products to the world totalled $23.3 billion. In
this context, our exports of these products to the EU accounted for
42% of our total exports to the world in 2023. This situation
imposes new costs and reporting requirements on Turkiye's exports
in carbon-intensive sectors."
Bolat pointed out that the EU's current policies not only aim to
protect the environment but also reshape the rules of global trade.
"As Turkiye, we believe and constantly tell EU officials that these
regulations should not turn into unilateral and discriminatory
trade measures. The carbon border adjustment measures implemented
by the EU should be designed in full compliance with the rules of
the global trade system and should not have a protective,
discriminatory nature for their national production," he
emphasised.
Minister Bolat also stated that they are working closely with
relevant sector stakeholders to ensure that the trade sectors in
Turkiye are not adversely affected by these developments. He
highlighted the critical importance of advancing the international
trade system in a fair and inclusive manner for both environmental
sustainability and economic cooperation.
"We believe that developed countries should provide fair
financing, technology transfer, and technical assistance mechanisms
to developing economies and countries, recognizing their historical
responsibility for carbon emissions. In this context, we are
developing strategies aligned with environmentally friendly
production and trade goals within the framework of the
modernization negotiations of the customs union structure we have
with the European Union. The technical and political cooperation
mechanisms with the EU are progressing in a way that protects
Turkiye's interests in this transformation process," he said.
Bolat also noted that they have established various support
mechanisms to facilitate exporters' compliance with CBAM. "In this
context, we have implemented the 'Responsible' Support Program, a
consultancy system consisting of three main stages. Under the
program, we guide our exporters to reduce their carbon footprint,
digitize their processes, and increase their energy efficiency. The
Ministry of Trade provides grants of up to 10 million Turkish
liras, covering 50% of the expenses incurred for the training and
consultancy services they receive for five years. This will
significantly ease their compliance with carbon reporting standards
and the environmental standards demanded by the European Union," he
added.
