Kuwaiti Ambassador To Turkiye Presents Credentials To Pres. Erdogan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Turkiye, Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Adwani, presented his credentials Thursday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a ceremony held at the presidential palace in the capital city, Ankara.

A statement issued by Kuwait's Embassy in Ankara, and obtained by KUNA, mentioned that Ambassador Al-Adwani discussed during the meeting mechanisms of boosting bilateral ties across a variety of fields including, economic, health, security, educational and defense industries.

The meeting also underlined keenness of both leaderships on exchanging visits, and affirmed the strength of the deeply rooted and extended relations.

Ambassador Al-Adwani relayed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Turkish president.

The Ambassador called the Kuwaiti-Turkish relations, which have extended for more than 60 years, exemplary, adding there's room for expanding cooperation across a multitude of avenues. (end)

