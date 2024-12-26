Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.22% This Week
QNA
Doha: Gold price in Qatar market rose by 0.22% this week, reaching 2,627.96 US dollars per ounce today, according to data from Qatar National Bank.
The data showed that the price of gold increased from 2,621.99 US dollars per ounce recorded last Sunday.
The data also revealed that other precious metals experienced weekly gains, with silver rising 0.62% to 29.74 US dollars per ounce, up from 29.55 US dollars on Sunday. Platinum saw a 1.99% increase, reaching 947.098 US dollars per ounce today, compared to 928.55 US dollars per ounce at the beginning of the week.
