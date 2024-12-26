Animal Surgical Center Advances Veterinary Medicine Through Continuing Education And Professional Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Animal Surgical Center attending the 2024 New York Vet Show

Dr. Jin at ASC's annual Continuing Education (CE) Night

Dr. Kam speaking passionately at ASC's annual Continuing Education (CE) Night

ASC advances veterinary care through lifelong learning, attending top like NY Vet Show & ACVS, inspiring innovation and promoting prevention.

- Dr. Dong-Woo JinOCEANSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Veterinary medicine is an ever-evolving field where groundbreaking advancements in techniques and technology are unveiled daily. To ensure excellence in animal care and remain at the forefront of innovation, Animal Surgical Center (ASC) is committed to lifelong learning through continuing education (CE). This year, ASC veterinarians and team members attended several prestigious conferences, including the New York Vet Show and specialized workshops hosted by the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS), solidifying their role as leaders in the field.Holiday hazards commonly leading to foreign body ingestion include:Continuing education is more than a professional obligation-it is a driving force behind ASC's mission to save as many animals as possible by providing excellent care and service at a fair price. By participating in workshops and conferences, veterinary professionals gain access to the latest advancements, forge connections with leading experts, and directly enhance patient outcomes.“Continuing education goes beyond skill development,” said Dr. Kam of ASC.“It's about improving lives-the lives of our patients, their families, and ourselves as dedicated professionals committed to growth.”ASC emphasizes that prevention starts at home. Pet owners can take proactive steps to minimize risks by keeping small items and holiday decorations out of reach, selecting pet-safe toys, and supervising playtime. Awareness of potential dangers can save pets from painful and costly emergencies.One of the year's most impactful experiences for Dr. Tomas Infernuso, founder of ASC, was attending a course on minimally invasive procedures hosted by ACVS. The workshop introduced advanced surgical techniques, including arthroscopy, laparoscopy, and thoracoscopy, which inspired Dr. Infernuso to integrate these cutting-edge methods into ASC's surgical offerings.“Events like these remind us why we chose this field,” shared Dr. Infernuso.“The depth of knowledge available keeps us motivated and opens doors for innovation that truly transforms treatment outcomes.”ASC's team of technicians and assistants attended this year's New York Vet Show, participating in workshops on topics such as feline dentistry, compassionate palliative care, anesthesia planning, and career longevity. These sessions provided invaluable knowledge and practical skills that empower ASC's team to deliver even higher standards of care for patients.Beyond attending industry-leading events, ASC fosters a culture of learning and collaboration internally. Dr. Kam plays a vital role in hosting ASC's annual Continuing Education Night, creating a platform for knowledge-sharing among veterinary professionals.Continuing education not only advances individual skills but also elevates the veterinary field as a whole. By sharing their experiences and knowledge, ASC aims to inspire young veterinary professionals to pursue lifelong learning, aspire to excellence, and remain passionate about improving animal care.“In a field where innovation saves lives, every new piece of knowledge strengthens our ability to heal, comfort, and protect our patients,” said Dr. Dong-Woo Jin of ASC.

