Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Moroccan King

12/26/2024 10:04:43 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the first anniversary of taking the helm of power.
The Moroccan Monarch wished His Highness the Amir good health and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the King, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and Morocco further progress and prosperity under his leadership. (end)
