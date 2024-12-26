Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Moroccan King

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received on Thursday a cable of congratulations from the Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the first anniversary of taking the helm of power.

The Moroccan Monarch wished His Highness the Amir good and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his sagacious leadership.

His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the King, thanking him for his kind sentiments, wishing him good health and Morocco further progress and prosperity under his leadership. (end)

