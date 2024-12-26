Intense Fighting Persists In Chasiv Yar As Russian Forces Prepare For New Assaults

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighting in urban areas continues in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, though no direct clashes were recorded on December 26.

Russian forces are reportedly amassing reserves near the city and its surroundings in preparation for further assaults, Ukrinform reports, citing Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for Ukraine's Khortytsia Group of Forces.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Trehubov said, "There are battles in urban areas there, but during this particular day -- since the morning of the previous day -- no clashes have been recorded in Chasiv Yar. However, the Russians are currently accumulating reserves opposite the city and in its vicinity for further assault operations."

Russian forces intensify urban assaults on Ukrainian positions in Kurakhove

According to him, Chasiv Yar holds significant strategic value due to its location on elevated terrain, providing a vantage point over key routes leading to the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. This position allows Ukrainian forces to maintain control and inflict heavy losses on Russian troops attempting to advance.

"This week, the main battles continue along the Siversky Donets-Donbas canal. In Chasiv Yar, the enemy is persistently trying to infiltrate the refractory materials plant. Ukrainian soldiers are successfully inflicting damage and repelling these attacks," the spokesman added.

He noted that Chasiv Yar is not the only flashpoint in the region as simultaneous battles are underway in Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Vovchansk, with several dozen combat clashes occurring daily.