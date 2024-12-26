Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Bahrain King On 1St Anniversary
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifah on his first anniversary since assuming office.
King Hamad wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the Bahraini King thanking him for his kind and sincere sentiments, wished him good health and the people of Bahrain further growth and development. (end)
