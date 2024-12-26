Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Bahrain King On 1St Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifah on his first anniversary since assuming office.

King Hamad wished His Highness the Amir good and wellbeing and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the Bahraini King thanking him for his kind and sincere sentiments, wished him good health and the people of Bahrain further growth and development. (end)

aai













MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109032365