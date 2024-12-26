عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From Bahrain King On 1St Anniversary


12/26/2024 9:06:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Bahrain's King Hamad bin Essa Al-Khalifah on his first anniversary since assuming office.
King Hamad wished His Highness the Amir good health and wellbeing and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the Bahraini King thanking him for his kind and sincere sentiments, wished him good health and the people of Bahrain further growth and development. (end)
aai





MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109032365


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search