Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From UAE Vice Pres. On 1St Anniversary
12/26/2024 9:06:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, deputy prime Minister and minister of presidential court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his first anniversary since assuming office.
His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the Vice President thanking him for his kind sentiments, wished him good health and the UAE further progress and prosperity under leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (end)
