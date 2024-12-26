Kuwait Amir Receives Congratulations From UAE Vice Pres. On 1St Anniversary

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber received Thursday a cable of congratulations from Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, deputy prime and minister of presidential court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his first anniversary since assuming office.

His Highness the Amir sent a response cable to the Vice President thanking him for his kind sentiments, wished him good and the UAE further progress and prosperity under leadership of President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. (end)

aai















MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109032364