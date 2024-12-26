India's Former PM Singh Dies At 92
Date
12/26/2024 10:07:49 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
NEW DELHI, Dec 27 (NNN-PTI) – Former Indian Prime Minister and veteran leader of India's main opposition congress party, Manmohan Singh, died at 92 yesterday, after a prolonged illness, health officials said.
Singh served two consecutive terms as prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading a coalition government under the Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
He had been considered the architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, when he was the country's finance minister.
Singh, a renowned economist and statesman, had been staying away from politics in recent years, due to health reasons and was not keeping well since the beginning of this year.– NNN-PTI
MENAFN26122024000200011047ID1109033761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.