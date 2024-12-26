India's Former PM Singh Dies At 92

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Dec 27 (NNN-PTI) – Former Indian Prime and veteran leader of India's main opposition party, Manmohan Singh, died at 92 yesterday, after a prolonged illness, officials said.

Singh served two consecutive terms as prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014, leading a coalition under the Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

He had been considered the architect of India's economic liberalisation in 1991, when he was the country's finance minister.

Singh, a renowned economist and statesman, had been staying away from politics in recent years, due to health reasons and was not keeping well since the beginning of this year.– NNN-PTI

