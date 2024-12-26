Viral Video: Dolphin Stampede At California Coast Stuns Viewers Netizens Express Love Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a delightful sighting on the California coast in the US, a pod of nearly 5,000 dolphins were captured swimming next to each other in what has been dubbed a“dolphin stampede”.

This enchanting sight captivated visitors, animal lovers, and marine enthusiasts who witnessed the mammals take over the ocean at Dana Point in Southern California .

But the mesmerising moment was captured on camera for those who couldn't experience it first-hand, sparking waves of admiration across social media.

The viral capturing the majestic mammals giving the onlookers the show of their lives as they leapt out of the water is being widely shared on social media, and netizens in awe have poured in love for the“Beauty of Freedom.”

Witness the mesmerizing sighting here:Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens left awestruck by the video poured in comments full of heart emojis for it. While some shared how jealous they were of those who witnessed it first-hand, others wondered if the dolphin stampede had something to do with a potential danger.

“How amazing to have seen that in person. I'm jealous. It's beautiful,” a user said.

“They are amazing creatures,” said user another user.

“I was fortunate enough to witness this while we were whale watching it was so awesome,” shared a user.

“Wow! So beautiful” a user said.

“We've seen these a few times. Their joy is palpable!” added a user.

“Was this because they know danger is coming?” one user questioned.

About Dana Point

In 2019, Dana Point, where the viral video was filmed, was crowned the dolphin and whale watching capital of the world, according to Capt Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.

Dolphin stampedes

Dolphin stampedes typically occur when hundreds − and sometimes thousands − of dolphins leap in and out of the water in one direction, according to the tour agency's website.

“We are uncertain as to why these animals may so randomly do this, but it is no doubt a once in a lifetime opportunity to encounter such an escapade” it added.



















