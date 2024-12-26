Delhi-NCR Rains: Rainfall Sweeps National Capital, Noida Amid Cold Wave More Showers Expected Today Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhiites woke up to light rainfall early in the morning today i.e. on December 27. The lowest recorded temperature is 12 degree Celsius today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Not just Delhi, but areas like Noida, Greater Noida also witnessed early morning rains.



| Cold wave in India: IMD predicts hailstorm in MP, UP; light rains in Delhi-NCR

Video shared by news agency ANI showed visuals from India Gate as the National Capital received rainfall today.





| Delhi Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 27, 2024: Warm start at 14.05 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast More showers expected in Delhi today

As per RWFC Delhi, light to moderate rain, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds along with shallow fog is expected in the evening or night today. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 12 degree Celsius while the maximum is predicted to be around 20 degree Celsius.

The weather department said that light to moderate rains are also expected in the national capital tomorrow i.e. December 28.





| Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 27, 2024: Warm start at 14.16 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast Delhi AQI today

Despite rain, the overall air quality index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 369, which is in 'very poor' category. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some areas recorded AQI in 'severe' category inluding - Anand Vihar at 401, Bawana recorded AQI at 406, Dwarka Sector 8 at 415, Patparganj at 406, RK Puram at 410.

Other areas inlcuding Ashok Vihar recorded AQI at 391 again inching close to 'severe' category air, ITO recorded AQI at 383, Jahangirpuri at 387, Punjabi Bagh at 386, Rohini at 374, Wazirpur at 392 while Burari Crossing recorded AQI 352.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Will GRAP Stage IV be imposed again?

Earlier on December 24, the Centre's panel on air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), revoked Stage IV curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The CAQM said the curbs prescribed under stages I, II and III would remain in force. GRAP Stage IV curbs included a ban on all construction activities, entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi, and mandatory shifting of classes, except those for 10 and 12, to hybrid mode. In line with the Supreme Court's directives, Stage IV measures were initially invoked when AQI levels breached the 400 mark on December 16.

(With inputs from agencies)