Some 80% Of Settlements Provided With Electricity In De-Occupied Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the de-occupied Kherson region, 80% of settlements are provided with power services.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Despite the challenging security situation, continuous enemy strikes, 80% of settlements (i.e. 180 settlements) are now connected to the power grid,” Prokudin told.

As for centralized heating services, they are now available in the city of Kherson. According to Prokudin, 32 out of 35 boilers are running and providing heating services for 920 houses (out of 975), 96% of social facilities, and 100% of hospitals.

With regard to other settlements, regional authorities are trying to provide them with heating resources.

“Currently, 33,000 families have obtained firewood, pellets or funds to purchase heating resources, and the work continues,” Prokudin noted.

In his words, mandatory evacuation was announced in 50 settlements across the Kherson region. In most of them, there are no families with children but lonely elderly people who refuse to move out.

A reminder that Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated the right-bank Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, from Russian occupiers in spring 2022.

