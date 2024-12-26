Asma Assad given 50/50 chance of surviving leukemia, in isolation for treatment

(MENAFN) According to the Daily Telegraph, physicians have given Asma Assad, who has leukemia, a "50/50" chance of surviving.

To avoid infection, the British-born spouse of former Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose family applied for asylum in Moscow last month, is being held in isolation.



According to people close to the Assad family, her father, Fawaz Akhras, is in the Russian capital to care for her and was called "heartbroken."



The Syrian government revealed the first lady's diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in May.



It comes after she declared in 2019 that she was "completely" clear of breast cancer, which she had previously fought.



Before the Kremlin persuaded her husband to leave Syria earlier this month, the 49-year-old is thought to have been to Moscow for medical treatment.



Following rumors that she was dissatisfied in Moscow and pursuing a divorce from her spouse, the news of her illness was released. The Kremlin refuted allegations of a divorce, and the family has not responded to the reports.



