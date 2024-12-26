Bybit Invites Traders To Embark On A Token Treasure Hunt

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, today announced the launch of its exciting "Token Treasure Hunt" campaign . This event invites selected traders to embark on a rewarding journey filled with opportunities to win prizes and exclusive rewards.

Unlocking Opportunities Through Participation

From now to January 16, 2025, participants can dive into a treasure trove of opportunities. By completing a series of engaging tasks, traders can get valuable lucky draw tickets. The more tasks they complete, the higher their chances of winning.

A Chance to Explore Token Rewards

With each lucky draw ticket, participants can spin the wheel of fortune and potentially win a range of enticing tokens, including COOK, GRASS, SMILE, NS, STOP, and OL. The more they trade, the greater their chances of winning bigger and better rewards.

Participation Guidelines:



Trading Activity: Spot trading volume on any trading pair contributes toward eligibility for lucky spins. Referral Activity: Referrals who meet the deposit and trading criteria during the campaign period contribute toward additional lucky spins.

This is a chance for traders of all levels to test their skills, potentially win prizes, and join the thrill of the hunt. Users can visit the website for complete details and terms and conditions.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

