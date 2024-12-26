Specialised Training Will Be Given To Manipur Police To Deal With Present Situation: CM Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 26 (IANS) Manipur Chief N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that given the current situation of law and order in the state, the newly recruited constables would undergo specialised training.

After visiting the Manipur Training Centre at Pangei, Imphal, the Chief Minister, speaking on the sidelines of the inspection, said that the proposed specialised training is essential to enhance the strength and readiness of the police force to ensure safety and security across Manipur.

“We are committed to equipping our police personnel with the best facilities and training to meet any challenges effectively,” Singh said.

Earlier this week 1,946 newly recruited Manipur police personnel successfully completed their year-long training at Lachit Borphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district.

The Manipur Chief Minister thanked Assam Chief Minister Hianta Biswa Sarma, his colleagues in the government, as well as Assam's Director General of Police G. P. Singh and other senior officials of the state for providing training to his state's police personnel.

According to officials, out of the 1,946 recruits, caste distribution is diverse with 62 per cent being non-tribal Meiteis, 12 per cent are tribal Kuki-Zo and the remaining 26 per cent belonging to Naga and other tribes.

“Among the newly recruited police personnel there are people belonging to the Meitei, Kuki-Zo and Naga communities and the government would try to keep them as a united team without dividing them along ethnic lines,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister said that 1,946 new recruits for the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalions of Manipur Armed Police were specially raised for highway protection.

Considering the present situation in the state and the spirit of discipline shown by the new recruits, barracks were constructed at Pangei, he said.

Around 800 to 1000 of the new recruits would be stationed at the temporary barracks where they would undergo further special commando training, he said, adding that they would form special teams to meet any eventuality concerning law and order situation in the state.

Singh said that construction and maintenance work at the Battalion Headquarters of the 10th and 11th Manipur Armed Police (IRB) at Nungba and Saivom respectively are going on at present.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the need to conduct refresher training for state Police personnel to check and maintain their fitness and health.

Stressing on the importance of a strong police force, the Chief Minister said that the Police is considered as the backbone of the society and the government and that they should not be demoralised.

“We need to boost the morale of the police," he said and stressed that the government is in the process of procuring full equipment including helmets required by police personnel in controlling incidents of mob violence.

There are certain anti-social elements who threaten police personnel controlling crowds and mobs, he said, adding that such behaviour demoralises the personnel.”

The Chief Minister also appealed to parents and guardians of the new recruits against the practice of getting involved in the transfer and posting of the new recruits through political pressure.

We should allow the young and fresh recruits to serve their state and nation according to the transfer posting policy of the government, he added.

There are still some displaced families staying at relief camps opened at educational institutions, but they would soon be shifted to under-construction prefabricated houses at Phubala and in some other areas, he added.

During the visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, and Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East district Khumanthem Diana Devi.