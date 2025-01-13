Nesippaya Is About A Man’S Willingness To Do Anything For Love, Says Actor Akash Murali

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 14 (IANS) Akash Murali, the younger son of late Murali who will be making his acting debut in director Vishnuvardhan's romantic thriller 'Nesippaya', says that the will be about a man's willingness to go to any extreme for the sake of his love.

Says the actor,“The plot is simple, but has an intense emotional layer beneath it. Nesippaya is about a man's extremity to do anything for his love.”

Ask him how he feel now on the eve of his first film's release and he gives you a nervous chuckle.“I'm having butterflies in my stomach, and am unable to calm down until the audience and critics share their opinions. But I am overwhelmed with the response that many have shared after watching the film's visual promos and songs. I am hopefully looking forward to a good response for the full-length feature film.”

Sharing his experience on working on the film, the actor says,“I'm just in a surreal state thinking about the opportunity I got to work with one of the country's greatest filmmakers. Vishnuvardhan has etched a place for himself in Bollywood with his magnum opus film, and to be a part of his immediate next film is a bliss. Aditi has been a wonderful co-star, and she is always eager to explore more in acting. To work with one of the best performers of the industry like Kalki Koechlin is a wonderful experience. I am so glad that my debut film has a lovely star-cast like Prabhu sir, Sarath Kumar sir, Khushboo ma'am, and others, as I grew up watching their films.”

Nesippaya is produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators, and is co-produced by Sneha Britto. The film is all set for a worldwide release today.

-IANS

mkr/