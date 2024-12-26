Danube Home launches new Milano tile series in Oman to meet demand for high-quality interior solutions

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Muscat, Oman; December 25, 2024



Danube Home, the region’s leading home furnishing solution provider, has announced its newest collection of tiles under its Milano brand. The latest selection has been developed in tune with current market demands, especially for contemporary designs that showcase Italian craftsmanship, adding a touch of opulence to living spaces.



Milano is an Italian brand by Danube Group, specialising in producing a wide range of luxury home solutions, including bathroom fittings, sanitary ware, tiles, hardware, furniture fittings, electricals, safety, and water purifiers.



Milano’s versatile collection ranges from large-format tiles to regular sized tiles, designed for both walls and floors of residential and commercial spaces. Made with high-quality materials sourced sustainably, the tiles are available in ceramic, wooden, and porcelain options. Danube Home incorporates latest technology in its manufacturing to emboss timeless designs and patterns, curating classy interiors.



The tile industry is thriving in Oman, propelled by the rapidly growing residential developments in Muscat and Salalah. In addition to locals, the high-end residential sector continues to attract expats, consequently introducing varied lifestyles in the country. The impact is observed among home solution providers who are diversifying their offerings to meet the needs of the larger population. With trends swinging between traditional designs and modern solutions, Danube Home has curated its extensive product range that appeals to the ever-evolving tastes of consumers.



The significant increase in waterfront residences in Oman is fuelling demand for luxury tiles. Currently, the overall market demand for tiles is estimated to be around 40 million square metres per annum and valued at around US$550 million (OMR 211.75 million). The market is expected to grow to 65.5 million square metres by 2028 and generate revenues of US$1 billion (OMR 390 million). Milano’s tile range is designed to effortlessly blend into the ambiance of living spaces, offering both luxury and durability.



The range offers diverse wall and floor solutions available in ceramic, porcelain, and wooden options. Beyond aesthetics, the tiles’ durability is maximised, eliminating the hassle of frequent renovation and replacements.



The ceramic tiles are easy to maintain as they are resistant to stains, scratches, and moisture, making them an ideal option for kitchens and bathrooms. They come in matte and glossy finishes, aesthetically enhancing rooms.



The porcelain collection delivers a marble-like finish to interiors. Etched with minimalist patterns that mirror contemporary living, customers can choose from distinct hues that suit their homes.



Available in dark and neutral shades, Milano’s wooden tiles resemble the diversity found in nature. Offering muted accents and rustic tones, they create a warm and inviting atmosphere in homes.



Milano’s Islabs - the brand’s signature large-format tiles - have been developed in response to the demand for larger tiles in commercial spaces. Highly preferred for their visual appeal and clean finish, Islab’s statement pieces are easy to install and seamlessly resonate with the environment of offices and showrooms.



Adhering to its commitment to green practices, Milano sources sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials to craft products of the highest standards.



Mr. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home, revealed plans for Milano’s wide scale expansion, stating, “With an impressive range of interior products, Milano continues to retain its legacy as a household name for superior-quality solutions. Its versatile selection of tiles is a fine demonstration of Italian craftsmanship, adding elegance to homes and offices. In the near future, we plan to extend Milano’s reach beyond Oman and the GCC, catering to a diverse clientele with our unique array of products.”



For an enhanced shopping experience, Danube Home takes its customers on virtual tours, offering design consultations following a thorough sampling of living spaces. It uses advanced software to help customers gain a realistic understanding of how their spaces will look and feel, thereby ensuring that they make informed decisions. Danube Home goes the extra mile by offering additional services, such as customisation, product delivery, and installation, reinforcing itself as a customer-centric brand.







