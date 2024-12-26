Brazil’S Risk Premium Surges To Highest Level Since May 2023 Amid Fiscal Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's risk premium has spiked, reaching levels unseen since May 2023. The country's five-year Credit Default Swap (CDS) spread surpassed 200 basis points, signaling growing concerns about its economic stability.



This surge stands out among emerging markets. While Brazil's CDS jumped 21.9% since early December, other countries saw much smaller increases: Mexico (+5.4%), Colombia (+4.4%), South Africa (+3.8%), and Turkey (+2.1%).



The spike reflects mounting worries over Brazil's fiscal policies. Markets have responded by pricing in tighter monetary policy, pushing real interest rates to their highest level since October 2008.



The real interest rate peaked at 10.2% before settling at 9.52% last week. Economists project further interest rate hikes. Santander forecasts the benchmark Selic rate could reach 15.5% through a series of increases.







This tightening is expected to impact economic growth, with GDP projected to grow by just 1.8% in 2025. The situation highlights the delicate balance Brazil must strike between fiscal responsibility and economic growth.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has signaled awareness of the need for further fiscal adjustments, but concrete actions remain to be seen.



For investors and policymakers alike, Brazil's risk premium surge serves as a stark reminder of the challenges facing emerging economies in maintaining financial stability and attracting investment in an uncertain global environment.

