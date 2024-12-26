The Allure Of Da Nang And Phu Quoc Top Destinations For Indian Tourists

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Vietnam is increasingly popular among Indian tourists, consistently topping reports and surveys as a favoured destination. While Da Nang remains the most beloved city for Indian travellers to Viet Nam, Phu Quoc has emerged as a 'rising star' for this market.

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – OutReach Newswire – 24 December 2024 – With significant investments in infrastructure and services, Da Nang and Phu Quoc are becoming two of Vietnam's most attractive beach destinations for Indian tourists. Their long stretches of white sandy beaches, world-class resorts, diverse cuisine and a variety of entertainment options have made these two cities ideal holiday spots that cater to the needs of Indian travellers.

The Golden Bridge gracefully curves like a silk ribbon at Ba Na Hills.

Da Nang: the top pick for Indian travellers

Da Nang has cemented itself as the top-searched destination for Indian travellers, as reported by Skyscanner India's travel trend reports. Indian tourists favour destinations with short flight distances, beautiful beaches and relaxing environments – criteria that Da Nang effortlessly fulfils.

In the first nine months of 2024, Da Nang welcomed over 151,000 Indian visitors, accounting for 43% of all Indian arrivals in Vietnam – a 125 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023.

To accommodate the growing demand, several direct flights from India to Da Nang have been introduced. In October 2024, Ahmedabad-Da Nang was launched with two flights per week, adding to the flow of visitors beyond New Delhi.

Sun World Ba Na Hills of Da Nang , home to the iconic Golden Bridge is one of the main draws for Indian tourists. Major Indian media Luxebook recently called the bridge one of the world's most iconic bridges. For many Indian families, visiting the Golden Bridge is a dream come true.

“Seeing the Golden Bridge in person has always been a dream for my family,” said Muskan Tiwari from Ahmedabad. Beyond the bridge, Ba Na's vibrant castles, cool weather and tranquil atmosphere also leave a lasting impression.