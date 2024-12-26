Survey Reveals Americans' Struggle With Weight Loss Goals

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Vanessa Mangru-Kumar // SWNS

NEWS COPY + INFOGRAPHIC

Four in five adults who are trying to lose weight are eager to reach their goal as soon as possible (81%), according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults who are trying to lose weight found that even with this desire to reach their goals, 79% understand that it's an ongoing process that requires consistent attention and effort.

Currently, the average respondent is trying to lose 29 pounds.





Conducted by Talker Research for Medifast , the survey found that the average respondent has tried to lose weight three separate times in the past five years, with one in five (21%) saying they have tried at least five different times.

In their excitement to get there, respondents also shared some of the bad habits they've found themselves following, like turning to a“quick fad” for weight loss (44%), with more than half even admitting they would prioritize losing weight by any means (51%).

Reaching their goal is important for respondents, as many describe it as an emotional journey - for some, more so than a breakup (24%), moving (19%) or managing their finances (19%).

These feelings have left most feeling frustrated at a lack of progress or results (74%).

The hurdles of their journey have left more than a third unsure or feeling dejected about whether or not they have the tools they need to see results (37%).

“While weight loss medications can be a useful tool in achieving one's weight loss goals, it's crucial to remember that they are just one piece of the puzzle and a balanced approach should always be the priority,” said Dan Chard, chairman and chief executive officer of Medifast.“With the rising interest in GLP-1s, there's an increasing need for support beyond medications, particularly in nutrition and lifestyle, which are areas we've been championing for more than 40 years.

“We emphasize the importance of a holistic and well-rounded approach, integrating community and coach support to help individuals achieve and maintain their weight loss goals. By incorporating healthy habits that encompass nutrition, mindset and behavior change, and by providing a supporting community to help keep individuals motivated and accountable, we help people make the necessary lifestyle changes to ensure they feel empowered to live their fullest, healthiest lives.”

When asked about weight loss medication, a little over half of U.S. adults trying to lose weight said they're familiar with these options (55%) and 38% of those respondents have used them.

Weight loss medications have been successful on a third of respondents' weight loss journeys (31%).

Even more adults trying to lose weight said they would consider using these medications if they were easily accessible (57%) and noted barriers that stand in their way like cost (56%) and availability (34%).

Still, a majority of respondents realize that weight loss medications are more effective when used alongside lifestyle changes (65%).

Thinking about their own long-term goals, 45% agree that weight loss medication on its own won't allow them to get there.

Even with the extra help from weight loss medications, respondents would commit to lifestyle changes like healthy eating (73%), regular exercise (72%) and quality sleep (55%) to achieve their goals.

The survey also found that three-quarters of respondents agree that consistently working towards your health has more lasting results than using time-saving opportunities (73%).

“Maintaining weight loss is about developing and sustaining healthy habits,” said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RDN and vice president of scientific and clinical affairs at Medifast.“Research shows that consistent effort and a focus on lifestyle behavioral changes contribute to more positive outcomes than short-term solutions. It's about making small, manageable changes that you can stick with over time.

“By fostering a supportive community and offering guidance on nutrition, physical activity and behavioral changes, we empower individuals to take control and navigate their health journey, making healthy living an intuitive part of their lifestyle rather than a burdensome task. This, in our experience, is the key to success in weight management.”

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans who are trying to lose weight; the survey was commissioned by Medifast and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between May 2 and May 8, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.