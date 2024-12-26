How Often Do Americans Need A Vacation?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Talker Staff

NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC

According to new research, the average American says they need a proper vacation every 110 days (15.8 weeks).

The findings, which emerged from a survey of 2,000 Americans, mean the respondents will likely need a vacation by April 20.

The survey conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Apple Vacations sampled 2,000 Americans - 56% of respondents were currently employed, with 53% of those saying they currently have a PTO policy with a set number of days off per year.

But while the need for a full switch-off is clear, results found that only 18% of workers with access to PTO always use their full allotment.





In fact, just 20% said they used all their PTO last year, and the average respondent with PTO said they had five (5.4) PTO days left over that they didn't use or roll over.

No wonder then that many have hit their limit this year. Regardless of their employment status, 79% of respondents said they have felt particularly burnt out.

When asked what factors have contributed to their burnout, financial struggles (40%), tiredness (37%) and mental health issues (34%) were at the top of the list.

“Taking paid time off is more than taking a break from work,” said Dana Studebaker, vice president of marketing of consumer brands, Apple Vacations.“It's easy to let our PTO fill with errands and keep up with hectic lives but it's vital to make time for ourselves and ensure things don't build up in the long run.”

Results showed that workers with PTO used less than 40% of their time off specifically for rest and relaxation (39.1%).

But how do respondents know they're feeling burnt out? According to the survey, they are more likely to make mistakes at work (41%), they rely on caffeine too much at work (36%) and they're more likely to be grumpy with their co-workers (29%).

When asked if respondents would be willing to buy more PTO if it was an option, 66% said they would.

Of those who wish they could buy more paid time off, the average amount respondents were willing to spend on one day was $187.

“Giving your mind, body and soul time off is invaluable,” said Michael Lowery, head of global consumer business at Apple Vacations.“And the only real way to do that is to carve out time that allows you to completely disconnect from your to-do list and do things you enjoy.”

TOP NINE THINGS WORKERS USE THEIR PTO FOR

VacationPersonal time at homeDoctor's appointmentsStaycationsFamily emergenciesRunning errandsChildcareCaring for relativesHome improvements

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans; the survey was commissioned by Apple Vacations and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Oct. 25 - 30, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.