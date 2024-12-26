Congress' Belagavi Session: Country Facing Several Issues, Says KC Venugopal

(MENAFN- IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (IANS) General Secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal on Thursday said the country was facing several issues which will be discussed at the party's CWC being held here as part of its two-day special event to commemorate the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi presiding over the Congress' historic Belgaum (now Belagavi) session as the party president in 1924.

The centenary celebrations began in Belagavi city. The year 1924 was the only time Mahatma Gandhi took over as the president of the Indian National Congress, and after his term ended, he never became the party chief again. After taking over as the president, he launched the independent struggle against the British.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Veer Soudha in Tilakwadi, Belagavi.

On the same occasion, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar paid floral tributes to the statue of Gandhi, and CM Siddaramaiah spun the charkha. Former CM and ex-Union Minister Veerappa Moily, senior leader R.V. Deshpande, Ministers M.B. Patil, H.C. Mahadevappa, K.H. Muniyappa, Laxmi Hebbalkar, and others were present at the event.

K.C. Venugopal speaking to media said, "Mahatma Gandhi took the presidentship of the Indian National Congress on the same day in 1924. Today is the 100th anniversary day of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency of the Indian National Congress Party. It is a proud moment for the Congressmen across the country to commemorate and celebrate the moment...Now the country is facing so many issues. The working committee will discuss them and come out with ideas. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will discuss current political situations and values of the Constitution. Certainly, they will come out with ideas."

"The Constitution has been attacked by the BJP-led government at the Centre. The BJP and the Union Minister for Home Amit Shah have attacked Dr B.R. Ambedkar. These issues would be taken up by the working committee. Since last week we have been agitating all over the country regarding this issue. In this meeting, we will come out with clear ideas to be taken forward," Venugopal stated.

Sources confirmed that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will arrive in Belagavi city from New Delhi in the afternoon and will stay at the Circuit House in Belagavi city.

The Gangadhar Rao Deshpande Memorial Hall will be inaugurated later in the day. At 3 p.m., the All India Congress Committee working committee meeting will take place at Veer Soudha in Tilakwadi. Following this, another AICC working committee meeting will be held under the leadership of party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Speaking about the event, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar stated,“It was at the same time, 3 pm, on December 26, 1924, that Mahatma Gandhi presided over the Belagavi Congress session and conducted the event. Aligning with this historical moment, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) session will commence at 3 pm today.”

"I had the opportunity to organise this programme. I insisted that the centenary celebration should not take place elsewhere; it must be held here, and we decided to conduct it in this very location," he stated.