Air Duct Narket Is Projected To Reach $22.7 Billion By 2031 End User Industry Residential Commercial Industrial

air duct is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, regulatory compliance, and material innovations

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global air duct market is experiencing steady growth, with its value projected to increase from $13.9 billion in 2021 to $22.7 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by various factors, including increased consumer awareness regarding conservation, thermal comfort, and energy efficiency.Download PDF Sample:Air Duct Market InsightsMarket DynamicsAir ducts are essential components in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, serving as channels or conduits to convey air across buildings. They play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality and thermal comfort by facilitating necessary ventilation and preventing air contamination. Air duct systems filter external air, removing dust, dirt, pollen, and other contaminants, thereby ensuring a clean and healthy indoor environment.Several factors are expected to drive the demand for air ducts in both residential and commercial construction markets:Energy Conservation and Efficiency: Growing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation and the need for improved thermal comfort and energy efficiency are significant drivers.Material Innovations: Galvanized steel air ducts are suitable for high-temperature applications, while aluminum ducts are often used for kitchen chimney ventilation and light-duty applications. Materials such as fiberglass and polymers provide higher insulation and flexibility, making them popular in new-age infrastructure projects.Regulatory Compliance: The increase in stringent environmental and energy efficiency regulations imposed on the global construction industry by various governments and international organizations has created a demand for better-designed and improved air duct products.Green Building Initiatives: Growing consumer awareness toward green building and eco-friendly construction is expected to boost the global air duct market.However, the adoption of ductless equipment poses a major restraint to the growth of the global air duct market.Strategic InitiativesMajor players in the air duct market have adopted various strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to sustain competition and improve their product portfolios. For instance, in August 2020, Pinnacle Ductwork launched a wholesale division offering a full range of ducting, HVAC products, and fixing accessories. Such initiatives are anticipated to boost market opportunities.Purchase Enquiry:Market SegmentationThe air duct market is segmented by material, installation type, end-user industry, and region.By Material: The market is divided into metallic and non-metallic segments. The metallic segment generated the highest revenue in 2021 due to the increase in the construction of commercial and residential buildings.By Installation Type: The market is bifurcated into new installations and retrofits.By End-User Industry: The market is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. The commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, driven by the construction of new official buildings, railway stations, and commercial complexes.By Region: The market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific registered the highest market share in 2021, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which boost construction activities and fuel market growth.Air Duct Market by MaterialThe metallic segment dominated the market in 2021, driven by the increase in construction activities in commercial and residential sectors. Metallic ducts, particularly those made from galvanized steel and aluminum, are preferred for their durability and suitability for high-temperature applications.Air Duct Market by RegionAsia-Pacific led the global air duct market in 2021, attributed to the rise in industrialization and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The region's focus on infrastructure development and economic growth has significantly boosted construction activities, driving the demand for air ducts.Air Duct Market by End-User IndustryThe commercial segment held the largest share of the global air duct market in 2021. The construction of new official buildings, railway stations, and commercial complexes has driven the growth of the commercial sector, creating a substantial demand for air ducts.Competition AnalysisKey players operating in the air duct market include Aldes Group, Belimo Holding AG, Breffni Air Ltd, Carrier Global Corporation, Centuri Mechanical Systems, Danfoss, DMI Companies, Fabric Air, Hennemuth Metal Fabricators, Honeywell International Inc., Imperia Manufacturing Group, Pinnacle Ductwork, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Thermaduct, Thermaflex, and Zinger Sheet Metal Co. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and market expansion to maintain their competitive edge.Request For Customization:Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global air duct market trends and dynamics. Key benefits include:In-Depth Market Analysis: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the air duct market by constructing market estimations for key segments between 2022 and 2031.Product Positioning and Competitor Monitoring: Extensive analysis of the air duct market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring top competitors within the market framework.Regional Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine prevailing opportunities.Market Forecast: The air duct market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.Competitive Landscape: The key players within the air duct market are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, helping to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.the global air duct market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, regulatory compliance, and material innovations. the global air duct market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness, regulatory compliance, and material innovations. The market is segmented by material, installation type, end-user industry, and region, with Asia-Pacific leading the growth. Key players are focusing on strategic initiatives to maintain their competitive edge. Stakeholders can leverage the insights from this report to make informed decisions and capitalize on the growing demand for air ducts in the construction industry.

