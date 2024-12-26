Spinny's 'Sweet December' Campaign Delivers Christmas Magic To Second Lucky Winner

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, 24th December 2024: Spinny, India's most trusted for pre-owned cars, is spreading festive cheer with its "Sweet December" campaign, celebrating three years of partnership with legend Sachin Tendulkar. The campaign offers three lucky customers a 100% refund on their Spinny car purchase and a chance to meet the Master Blaster himself.



The second winner of the campaign is Ms. Vandana Rohila from Faridabad, who purchased her Spinny car-a Honda Brio-for her son. Vandana, a firm believer in destiny, entered the campaign with optimism, and her faith paid off when she was selected as the second winner.



Vandana's story perfectly embodies the spirit of Spinny's 'Sweet December' campaign, which goes beyond just car sales to create magical moments for its customers. The campaign aims to celebrate the values of trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction, which are at the heart of the Spinny experience.



With the festive season in full swing, Spinny remains committed to spreading joy and delivering unforgettable experiences to its customers.





About Spinny:



Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of used cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has 40 car hubs and is operational in 22 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Indore, among others. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer and customer of Spinny, is also a part of the series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shagun Pahwa

Email :...

Other articles by Spinny