Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea

12/26/2024 2:09:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Republican Seismic Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has announced another earthquake in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 07:28 Baku time. The earthquake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers deep.

It is worth noting that on December 26, at 02:03, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake also occurred in the Caspian Sea.

