Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea
Date
12/26/2024 2:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
The Republican Seismic Service Center under the Azerbaijan
National Academy of Sciences has announced another earthquake in
the Caspian Sea.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, a 3.1 magnitude
earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 07:28 Baku time. The
earthquake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers deep.
It is worth noting that on December 26, at 02:03, a 3.0
magnitude earthquake also occurred in the Caspian Sea.
