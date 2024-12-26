Earthquake Hits Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Seismic Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has announced another earthquake in the Caspian Sea.

According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea at 07:28 Baku time. The earthquake's epicenter was located 30 kilometers deep.

It is worth noting that on December 26, at 02:03, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake also occurred in the Caspian Sea.