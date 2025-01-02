Lusail's New Year Festivities Set Guinness World Record
1/2/2025 10:02:57 AM
Doha: Qatari Diar received a Guinness World Records distinction for“the most fireworks launched by multirotors/drones in an aerial display.”
The distinction was awarded to Qatari Diar on the occasion of the January 1, 2025, New Year's celebrations that took place in Lusail Boulevard.
The city of Lusail had earlier announced that the“historic” New Year's festivities held at its boulevard had attracted 300,000 visitors, a record-breaking figure.
Renowned world media outlets also took notice of the Guinness World Record winning festivities, with coverage of the event being spanning outlets such as the BBC, CNN, The Sun, and the Daily Mail.
