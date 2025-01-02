PM Modi Sends Sacred Chadar For Ajmer Sharif Dargah Amid Shiva Temple Claim Petition Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi handed over a ceremonial 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday, January 2. This sacred 'chadar' will be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti – the 13th-century Sufi saint.

“PM Narendra Modi ji presented the Chadar that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti ,” Rijiju said in a post on X sharing the picture of the chadar.

| PM Modi to send sacred chadar for Ajmer Sharif amid Shiva temple claim row

PM Modi has been sending a 'chadar' to the shrine annually to mark the occasion. Rijiju is expected to hand over the chadar oat the dargah on Modi's behalf on January 4, according to reports.

“This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion,” Rijiju said. The minister was accompanied by Jamal Siddiqui, the national president of BJP minority morcha, during the handing over of the 'chadar'

Since assuming office as Prime Minister , Modi has offered a 'chadar' to Ajmer Sharif Dargah ten times. This will be the 11th time he has participated in this tradition.

Last year, during the 812th Urs, the 'chadar' was presented to the shrine by then Union Minister Smriti Irani and Jamal Siddiqui, along with a delegation representing the Muslim community, on behalf of the Prime Minister.

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the most revered Sufi shrines in India. Every year, millions of devotees from all over the world gather here to celebrate the annual Urs, that commemorates the death anniversary of the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.