BRS Leader Errolla Srinivas Granted Bail

Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) A city court on Thursday granted bail to BRS leader and former chairman of Telangana SC/ST Commission Errolla Srinivas, hours after he was arrested for obstructing policemen from performing their duties.

Srinivas was arrested from his residence in the morning and was later taken to Masab Tank Station.

The police later took Srinivas to Osmania Hospital for medical tests before presenting him in Nampally Court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted conditional bail to Srinivas. He was directed to arrange Rs 5,000 personal bond, submit two sureties and cooperate with the police in the investigation.

BRS leaders Harish Rao, Vivek and E. Dayakar Rao met Srinivas at Masab Tank Police Station. BRS student leaders tried to stop police vehicle when he was being taken to court. Police dispersed the protestors.

Srinivas and others booked along with BRS MLA P. Kaushik Reddy early this month for obstructing policemen from performing their duties.

The former chairman of SC/ST Commission was called thrice by police for questioning.

Kaushik Reddy, the BRS MLA from Huzurabad, along with others had gone to Banjara Hills Police Station on December 4 to lodge a complaint that his phone was being tapped.

When the MLA was coming to the station, the Circle Inspector or the Station House Officer Raghavendra was going out.

Kaushik Reddy insisted that the SHO should leave only after taking his complaint. When the police officer told him that he was going for some urgent work and would take the complaint on his return, the MLA vented his ire.

Kaushik Reddy had a heated argument with the SHO and told him that when a MLA comes to the police station it is the duty of the SHO to receive him properly. He was heard threatening the police officer.

The MLA's supporters stopped the SHO's vehicle and raised slogans. The SHO came back and took the complaint from the MLA.

Later, on the complaint of the SHO, the police booked Kaushik Reddy and others for unlawful assembly; using force to obstruct the duties of a public servant; criminal intimidation; wrongful restraint, public nuisance, and rioting against Kaushik Reddy and others.

Kaushik Reddy was arrested the next day but was granted bail by a court the same day.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the arrest of Srinivas. He alleged that the Congress government is targeting BRS leaders for questioning the ruling party for not fulfilling the promises made to Dalits and Bahujan sections.