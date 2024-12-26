Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS In Delhi; Condition Critical

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Former Prime Manmohan Singh on Thursday was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after his deteriorated, sources said. It is being said that his condition is critical.

The 92-year-old former Prime Minister was brought to the emergency department of the hospital, around 8 p.m., sources said.

The reason for his hospitalisation was not immediately known.

According to his office, the former Prime Minister is facing "extreme breathlessness" and has been shifted to the ICU.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the premier institute to take stock of Singh's health condition.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot posted on X, "Deeply concerned about the health of Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health."

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by PV Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.

As the two-term Prime Minister of the UPA, he stayed at the top post from 2004 and 2014, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till early this year.

In his political career, Singh has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.

Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22 after the 2004 general elections and took the oath of office for a second term on May 22, 2009.

He represented Assam for five terms in the Upper House and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019.

His last intervention in Parliament was against demonetisation, describing it as an "organised loot and legalised plunder”.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab, Singh received his Bachelor's and Master's in Economics from Panjab University in 1952 and 1954 respectively.

Manmohan Singh completed his Economic Tripos from Cambridge University in 1957. He followed this with a D.Phil in Economics from Oxford University in 1962.