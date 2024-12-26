Bitget To Remove BWB Savings Product And Facilitate Seamless Asset Transition

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 26th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading global exchange and Web3 platform, has announced the delisting of the BWB Savings product from Bitget Earn. This change will take effect at 6:00 AM on December 26, 2024 (UTC).

Following the delisting, all assets held in the BWB Savings product will be automatically transferred to users' spot accounts. Users will be able to view the transferred funds directly in their spot account details.

Until the delisting occurs, users retain the ability to redeem their invested amounts at any time. Bitget encourages users to make the necessary fund arrangements in advance to ensure seamless account management based on their individual trading or investment needs.

The delisting of the BWB Savings product is part of Bitget's ongoing commitment to refining its product portfolio to better align with user preferences and market demands. By focusing on innovative and efficient financial solutions, Bitget continues to enhance the trading experience for its global user base.

