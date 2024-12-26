RJ Commits Suicide In Gurugram (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 26 (IANS) Simran Singh, a popular freelance jockey (RJ) from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed by hanging herself at her rented accommodation in Gurugram's Sector-47 area, said.

The body of the 25-year-old RJ was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, the police said, adding no suicide note was found on the spot.

Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station, Gurugram, told IANS that her autopsy report also confirmed her death by committing suicide.

"The victim's friend named Himanshu first informed the police about the incident. She, along with her four to five friends, used to live in separate rooms in the same accommodation. She committed suicide by hanging herself in her room," he said.

Kumar also added that her family did not suspect anyone behind taking her own life and claimed that she was suffering from depression.

"The RJ's family did not file any complaint related to the matter. We have recorded their statement and handed her body to the family on Thursday," Kumar told IANS.

The Instagram account of Simran Singh has nearly seven lakh followers. She last posted a reel on December 13.

The police said that a youth also lived with Simran, who alerted the police about this incident late Wednesday night.

The police immediately reached the spot and took her to Park Hospital in Gurugram, where doctors declared her dead.

After conducting the post-mortem of the body, the police handed it over to Simran's family on Thursday.

It is being told that the RJ's family has denied any kind of suicide angle in her death case.

Simran, a resident of the Jammu region, was known by her fans as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan (Heartbeat of Jammu)".

In the reel that she posted on December 13, she wrote, "Just a girl with endless giggles and her gown, taking over the beach."

Her sudden death has left her followers in shock, with many expressing their disbelief and sorrow on her final Instagram post.

"We are investigating the circumstances which caused her death. The body has been handed over to her family after an autopsy. Further investigations are underway," Varun Dahiya, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

The investigation into her death is ongoing, and authorities have not confirmed any foul play at this time.