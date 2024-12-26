Al Masaood Automobiles Wins Big at Customer Centricity World Series by Redefining Excellence in Customer Experience

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles has solidified its position as a leader in customer-centric excellence by securing two prestigious awards at the 5th Annual Customer Centricity World Series. Recognized for their achievements in Customer-Centric Culture and Customer Insight & Feedback (VOC), these accolades reflect the company’s commitment to delivering innovative and tailored customer experiences.

Customer centricity at Al Masaood Automobiles is more than a strategy—it’s the foundation of every interaction and business decision. By understanding customer needs and taking meaningful actions, the company creates seamless, personalized and convenient experiences that set new benchmarks in the industry.

The company’s dedicated Customer Experience (CX) department further embeds customer-centricity across all levels. Through company-wide training programs, employees are empowered to understand customer needs and take value-driven actions that enhance satisfaction and retention.

This ethos is evident in its newly redesigned facilities, which emphasize human-centric interactions and emotional connections. The 'Nissan Service Drive,' for example, introduced for the first time in a Nissan facility in the UAE, offers a proactive aftersales journey, complemented by digital features that enhance engagement and convenience.

In this “phygital world”, digital transformation plays a key role, Al Masaood Automobiles’ Customer Engagement Centre allows customers to connect via their preferred channels, such as WhatsApp, social media, and 24/7 live support. Electronic payment options further simplify transactions, reducing friction and enhancing accessibility.

Central to their approach is the Voice of the Customer (VOC), which drives Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to continuous improvement. By partnering with Kanari and implementing their advanced Customer Experience Management platform, Al Masaood Automobiles harnesses real-time feedback, AI-driven text analytics, and actionable insights to enhance operations allowing them to proactively address pain points and build on areas of strength. These insights play a critical role in refining services, fostering customer advocacy, and creating lasting positive experiences.

Stephan Davies, General Manager of Customer Experience & Network Development, emphasized, “Customer centricity is at the heart of our strategy at Al Masaood Automobiles. It’s about truly understanding our customers and taking action to create value. We focus on improving processes through data-driven insights, ensuring operational efficiencies, and fostering long-term partnerships. By aligning everything we do with these principles, we deliver operational excellence, build long-term trust, and drive sustainable growth.”

Subhi Farah, CEO of Kanari, added, “Through our close collaboration, we've witnessed first-hand the positive impact that a strategic focus on customer-centricity can have on an organization and its customers. We are extremely proud of our partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles as they continue to raise the bar on customer experience, and these accolades are testament to that.”

With a relentless focus on understanding customers and creating value, Al Masaood Automobiles is redefining service, ensuring every customer’s end-to-end journey is meaningful, memorable and measurable.



