(MENAFN) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has stated the US Helsinki Commission to the list of known as unwanted institution. This was shared by Svoboda, Ukrinform reads.



As stated in the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the committee activities “are aimed at destabilizing the socio-political situation in Russia, members of the organization massively disseminate materials discrediting the foreign and domestic policies of the country's leadership, the work of law enforcement agencies and the judiciary.”



The committee activities will be stopped in Russia, and individuals may face criminal trial for collaborate with it.



The U.S. Helsinki Commission (officially so-called the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe) is an institution created in 1976 by the U.S. authoroties for global collaboration in the regions of human rights, military security, and economic collaboration. Its duty is to watch the operation of the 1975 Helsinki Accords on collaboration and respect for the land integrity and sovereignty of nations. The contract was inked by 35 states, such as the United States and Canada, and all the then European states (such as the USSR), except Albania.



MENAFN26122024000045016953ID1109030681