Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane crashes in Kazakhstan Tons of people died

( MENAFN - Bluelinks Agency) Moscow: A passenger plane crashed near Kazakhstan's Aktau airport on Wednesday afternoon, and preliminary indications indicated that there were survivors, according to a statement from the Central Asian country's Emergencies Ministry.

