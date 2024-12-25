4Th Test: Khawaja Makes Fifty, Labuschagne Unbeaten On 44 As Australia Reach 176/2

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 26 (IANS) Veteran left-handed opener Usman Khawaja hits his first fifty of the ongoing series while Marnus Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 44 as Australia reached 176/2 in 53 overs at tea on day one of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Ground on Thursday.

It was a session where India bowled much better, as seen from them giving away only 26 runs in the first 13 overs. Their only success came when Khawaja was dismissed for 57 by Jasprit Bumrah, making it the fifth time the pacer dismissed the batter in this series.

But Labuschagne continued to be in his old self, and with Steve Smith giving him company at 10 not out, Australia will be expected to garner more runs against the old ball. The post-lunch session began with both Labuschagne and Khawaja being circumspect, as the first four overs were all maidens.

Khawaja broke the shackles with a fierce pull off Akash Deep going for four. Just as it was the case in Brisbane, Akash troubled both Australian batters, and beat them consistently, but didn't get any wickets. It meant Khawaja, despite being scratchy, continued to be solid by driving Akash past mid-on, before getting a thick outside edge off him to complete his fifty.

With a leg slip kept in place, Labuschagne had to encounter some tight bowling from Siraj, who was angling the deliveries towards his body and even hit him on the crotch multiple times, though he got two boundaries.

India had something to smile when Bumrah's innocuous short ball led to Khawaja toe-ending the pull straight to mid-wicket, as the batter fell for 57 off 121 balls. Labuschagne and Smith took a four each off Jadeja and Washington Sundar to end a session where only 64 runs came for Australia.

Brief Scores: Australia 176/2 in 53 overs (Sam Konstas 60, Usman Khawaja 57; Ravindra Jadeja 1-33, Jasprit Bumrah 1-50) against India