Ujjain Simhastha-2028: MP Govt To Build 29-Km-Long Pathway On Banks Of Shipra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Dec 26 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to build a 29-km-long pathway on the banks of river Shipra and 'ghats' in view of the Simhastha Kumbh-2028 in Ujjain.

According to the state government, it has estimated that around two crore people will visit every day during the one-month-long Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, therefore, several 'ghats' need to be developed accordingly.

State Urban Development Kailash Vijayvargiya told the that the pathway and 'ghats' will cost around Rs 771 crore.

"A 29-km-long pathway will be constructed between Shani temple (on the right portion of the river) and Nagda bypass. A decision has been taken to provide an easy passage for the visitors," he added.

As the state government has begun preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, several projects have been approved in the past few months, including a metro line from Indore to Ujjain.

Last month, CM Mohan Yadav-led MP cabinet approved a four-lane highway project worth Rs 2,312 crore between Ujjain and Indore.

Two other roads are part of this proposed project -- Indore-Ujjain Greenfield Road worth Rs 1,370 crore, and Indore to Depalpur Road worth Rs 239 crore.

A large number of people from different corners of the country and overseas nations will visit the holy city of Ujjain for a month-long Simhastha Mela, the largest congregation of Hindus every 12 years in Ujjain.

All 13 Akharas of saints and seers will take a dip one after another for which elaborate arrangements were made along the banks of the Shipra river. The state government has decided to build separate 'ghats' for saints.

The state government has also announced a plan to develop the facilities of ashrams and 'dharamshalas' for saints and seers in Ujjain on the lines of Haridwar.