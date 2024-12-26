Turkey views defense collaboration with Syria as crucial move

(MENAFN) Turkey considers defense cooperation with Syria's new as a "vital" step for mutual benefit and regional peace, according to the Turkish of National Defense on Thursday.



In the final weekly media briefing of the year, representative Zeki Akturk emphasized that enhancing relations with Syria is a priority for Turkey to ensure both national and regional security.



Akturk noted that a new era has begun in Syria following the end of Assad's reign, describing it as a shift away from a dark period. He stated that "We back initiatives promoting peace, calm, and stability, and we stress the importance of safeguarding the territorial integrity and unity of our southern neighbor."



He continued: "We reaffirm our support for the new Syrian government’s call for a unified army and our readiness to collaborate with them in the fight against terrorism."



"We stress once again that no terrorist groups, including Daesh/ISIS, PKK/YPG, or their affiliates, will have a place in Syria’s or our region's future, and we will not permit their presence," he emphasized, referring to the Syrian branch of the PKK, a terrorist group responsible for the deaths of approximately 40,000 people over the years.

