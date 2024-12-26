Turkey outlines plan to rebuild Syria's infrastructure, including airports, transport systems

(MENAFN) Syria requires comprehensive reconstruction to start anew, said Turkey’s of Transportation and Infrastructure, highlighting that Turkey has developed an action plan to repair and rebuild the country’s war-damaged airports, bridges, roads, and railways.



Syria operates five airports, two of which, Damascus and Aleppo, have recently resumed operations. Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, speaking at a press conference in Ankara on Tuesday, noted that these airports need substantial upgrades.



Damascus Airport saw about 100,000 flights last year, while Aleppo handled between 50,000 and 60,000. A Turkish team that inspected the airports discovered a lack of radar systems.



“There is an air radar application that we use on our mobile phones. Imagine, they were trying to manage it from that mobile phone application,” Uraloglu said.



He added that outdated computers from the 1990s are still in use at these airports, and there is a complete absence of proper X-ray machines, detectors, or other essential equipment.



The minister further explained that the runways are severely deteriorated and that the first flights to Damascus and Aleppo were made solely on the pilots’ initiative, meaning they operated without any functional systems, relying instead on visual navigation.

