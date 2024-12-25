Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun Movie Refuses To Slow Down, Mints ₹16.82 Crore On Christmas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 21: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's action thriller seems unstoppable at the Box Office. As the Sukumar directorial marks 21st day on Christmas, its momentum has refused to slow down.

The Tollywood movie raked in ₹16.82 crore net at the domestic box office on Wednesday, as per film tracker Sacnilk estimates at 7:14 pm. The overall collection of Pushpa 2: The Rule stands at ₹1106.92 crore net. A day earlier, on Christmas eve , the movie collected ₹14.5 crore net. This implies that the collection today has already crossed Tuesday's numbers.

| Sandhya Theatre stampede: Allu Arjun announces ₹2 crore for victim's kin Worldwide collection

During its 20-day-run in theatres, Pushpa 2 grossed ₹1547.40 crore worldwide, becoming the third Indian movie of all time to cross ₹1500 crore mark worldwide. In the overseas market, its collected ₹248 crore while its 20-day India gross collection stands at ₹1299.40 crore.

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 crossed ₹1500 crore mark worldwide in 18 days but its makers suggest that the movie achieved the feat in 14 days. Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram said that Pushpa entered ₹700 crore club in Hindi cinema in 19 days, which makes it the first ever film to collect this amount in the language.

| Year-ender 2024: Highest-grossing movies in India this year

Sacnilk said that Allu Arjun's movie is currently the second biggest grosser in India, trailing Baahubali 2 lifetime collection of ₹1788 crores. Considering net collection, Pushpa 2 is the number 1 film. As Pushpa 2's outstanding performance continues at the box office, it seems that Allu Arjun movie might come close to Aamir Khan's Dangal, which grossed ₹2070 crores.

| Congress MLA warns Allu Arjun over remarks on Telangana CM, says THIS

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated,“The #Christmas to #NewYear period traditionally witnesses an upswing at the #Boxoffice, and #Pushpa2 is expected to add substantial revenue to its already historic total... The ₹ 800 cr milestone now appears to be well within reach.”

Another film business analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated,“#Pushpa2 & #Mufasa dismantling the box office on XMAS DAY HOLIDAY. Facing capacity issues.”