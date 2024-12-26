Kaley Cuoco Shares Pics From Christmas Celebration With Fiance Tom Pelphrey, Daughter Matilda

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Kaley Cuoco, who is known for 'The Big Bang Theory', enjoyed Christmas with her little one.

The actress, 39, took to her social media, and showed off her holiday celebration alongside fiance Tom Pelphrey, 42, and their 20-month-old daughter Matilda, reports 'People' magazine.

The couple posted adorable photos of their toddler celebrating her second Christmas. On Christmas Eve, the Big Bang Theory star reposted Will Von Vogt's Instagram Story of Pelphrey holding Matilda in his arms as Cuoco kicks off a festive night of White Elephant with her family.

As per 'People', Cuoco also added a sweet selfie of the mother-daughter duo, with both smiling wide.

The Emmy nominated actress posted another happy selfie with Matilda and her fiance, with Pelphrey holding their toddler in between the two. Cuoco also shared a shot of Matilda in a red velvet dress holding a blue-lit snowflake and blue ribbon.

On Christmas Day, Cuoco posted a cute moment of Matilda and the proud parents on Christmas morning. "When you see what 'ho ho' brought you for the first time", she captioned the video.

In the clip, the family of three all sport their matching red Christmas pajamas and Cuoco and Pelphrey hold Matilda's hands as they walk out of a bedroom, but as soon as the toddler spots the Christmas tree adorned with gifts, she drops her parents' hands and makes a run for it. The little girl holds a stuffed animal in her arms as she runs directly to her Minnie Mouse toys, with her excited parents smiling as they watch.

In November, Cuoco celebrated another trip around the sun with balloons and cards, sharing a glimpse on her Instagram Stories of the sweet way her fiance showed his love on her 39th birthday. Cuoco posted a short clip featuring the pair's 20-month-old daughter Matilda walking around their living room while holding a balloon as Pelphrey, 42, surprised Cuoco with several additional decorations, a red plush cat with a unicorn horn, a pair of birthday cards and some wrapped presents.

The actress wrote, "Sweetest east coast bday wakeup courtesy of @tommypelphrey. Tildy thought it was all for her lol”.