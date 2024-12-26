عربي


South Indian OTT Releases: What To Watch Online This Weekend In Tamil, Telugu And Malayalam

12/26/2024 2:00:38 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Indian OTT releases this week: A number of new movies will be available on OTT this weekend in South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Let's take a look at the ones that are available to watch online this weekend.

Zebra

Language: Telugu

Plot: Surya, a bank employee, discovers that his girlfriend Swathi, who works at another bank, has made a big mistake at her job. To help her, Surya uses loopholes in the banking system to fix the issue. However, this puts him in trouble with Aadhi, a proud multi-millionaire. Aadhi demands ₹5 crore from Surya within 4 days, leaving him in a dangerous and life-threatening situation.

Cast: Satyadev, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Amrutha Iyengar

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: December 18

Also Read | Top 10 OTT-first Hindi movies that are must-watch Pallotty 90s Kids

Language: Malayalam

Plot: The film shares the heartwarming story of two young friends, Kannan and Unni, whose adventures and experiences showcase the innocence of friendship and love during their childhood.

Cast: Neeraj Krishna, Niranjana Anoop, Sudhi Koppa

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 18

Nirangal Moondru

Language: Tamil

Plot: This Tamil crime thriller weaves a gripping tale as a teacher, a lovesick student, and a troubled filmmaker cross paths while searching for a missing teenager.

Cast: Atharvaa, Ammu Abhirami, R. Sarathkumar

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: December 20

Also Read | Theri OTT release: Here's to watch Hindi version that inspired Varun's Baby John Pottel

Language: Telugu

Plot: A poor villager, affected by caste-based politics , is forced to flee with his daughter Saraswati. However, after a spiritual transformation, he returns, leading to a change in how the village treats him.

Cast: Yuva Chandraa, Ananya Nagalla, Noel Sean

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha

Release date: December 20

I am Kathalan

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Vishnu's attempt to win back his girlfriend takes a dark turn, leading to a dangerous game of revenge that risks everything he values.

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Vineeth Vasudevan

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Release date: December 20

Also Read | Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When can fans in India watch it? Mura

Language: Malayalam

Plot: Mura tells the story of four friends, Maji, Manaf, Saji and Anandhu, who attempt a daring heist, unaware that it will become their biggest mistake and cost them everything they value.

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: December 25

