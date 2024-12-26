South Indian OTT Releases: What To Watch Online This Weekend In Tamil, Telugu And Malayalam

(MENAFN- Live Mint) South Indian OTT releases this week: A number of new movies will be available on OTT this weekend in South Indian languages, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Let's take a look at the ones that are available to watch online this weekend.
Zebra
Language: Telugu
Plot: Surya, a bank employee, discovers that his girlfriend Swathi, who works at another bank, has made a big mistake at her job. To help her, Surya uses loopholes in the banking system to fix the issue. However, this puts him in trouble with Aadhi, a proud multi-millionaire. Aadhi demands ₹5 crore from Surya within 4 days, leaving him in a dangerous and life-threatening situation.
Cast: Satyadev, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Amrutha Iyengar
Where to watch: Aha
Pallotty 90s Kids
Language: Malayalam
Plot: The film shares the heartwarming story of two young friends, Kannan and Unni, whose adventures and experiences showcase the innocence of friendship and love during their childhood.
Cast: Neeraj Krishna, Niranjana Anoop, Sudhi Koppa
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: December 18
Nirangal Moondru
Language: Tamil
Plot: This Tamil crime thriller weaves a gripping tale as a teacher, a lovesick student, and a troubled filmmaker cross paths while searching for a missing teenager.
Cast: Atharvaa, Ammu Abhirami, R. Sarathkumar
Where to watch: Aha
Pottel
Language: Telugu
Plot: A poor villager, affected by caste-based politics , is forced to flee with his daughter Saraswati. However, after a spiritual transformation, he returns, leading to a change in how the village treats him.
Cast: Yuva Chandraa, Ananya Nagalla, Noel Sean
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Aha
Release date: December 20
I am Kathalan
Language: Malayalam
Plot: Vishnu's attempt to win back his girlfriend takes a dark turn, leading to a dangerous game of revenge that risks everything he values.
Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor, Lijomol Jose, Vineeth Vasudevan
Where to watch: Manorama Max
Mura
Language: Malayalam
Plot: Mura tells the story of four friends, Maji, Manaf, Saji and Anandhu, who attempt a daring heist, unaware that it will become their biggest mistake and cost them everything they value.
Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: December 25
