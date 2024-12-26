TCCIMA meeting outlines Iran’s energy imbalance challenges

(MENAFN) Alireza Kolahi Samadi, the head of the Industry Committee at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), emphasized that USD35 billion is necessary to address Iran's power shortages and modernize its electricity grid. He also proposed the creation of a unified energy command to address the systemic inefficiencies currently plaguing the energy sector, according to the TCCIMA portal.



Kolahi highlighted that Iran faces a significant electricity production gap, with a shortage of at least 10,000 megawatts in capacity. He pointed out that public investment in electricity generation ceased in the late 2000s, and private-sector investments have significantly dwindled since then. The official explained that the price stabilization policy, which has been in place since the mid-2000s, further exacerbated the decline in investment in energy infrastructure.



He went on to explain that from 1999 to the late 2010s, Iran only managed to invest 15-20 percent of the required funding for the power transmission and distribution network. In recent years, investment in this sector has nearly come to a halt, with little to no progress in the past three years.



Kolahi also expressed concerns about the rise of decentralized power generation, warning that the use of non-standard fuels could damage modern engines and contribute to worsening environmental pollution, further complicating the country’s energy challenges.

