Cracks Emerge In INDIA Bloc, AAP To Push For Congress Ouster

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Growing rift between the and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has escalated into open hostility, with AAP now indicating to seek Congress' removal from the INDIA bloc.

AAP leaders on Thursday expressed their dissatisfaction with Congress, citing "deep resentment" within the party ranks. They announced plans to consult other partners of the bloc to exclude Congress from the alliance. This comes amidst rising tensions and accusations from both sides, further weakening the opposition bloc.

The tension escalated during the Winter session of Parliament when murmurs arose about changing the leadership of the INDIA bloc, with some including RJD chief Lalu Prasad suggesting Mamata Banerjee to take over.

The INDIA bloc, comprising parties like the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, RJD, DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), and AAP, face a crucial test of unity. AAP's decision to hold talks with its allies could deepen the ongoing crisis.

Adding fuel to the fire, several Congress leaders in Delhi have openly targeted AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. Congress National Treasurer and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken accused Kejriwal of corruption and administrative failure.

Maken's allegations included mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic and unfulfilled promises like implementing the Jan Lokpal Bill.

He remarked,“Even after 3,652 days, the Jan Lokpal has not been implemented, despite these people coming to power on the promise of enacting it” questioning,“Why have they not implemented the Jan Lokpal in Punjab, where they have complete autonomy?”

“During the pandemic, when people were dying, Arvind Kejriwal spent crores on a luxurious bungalow. Even after 11 years, ration cards have not been issued to thousands of families in Delhi,” Maken said.

He also claimed that funds meant for welfare schemes were wasted on advertising campaigns.

The Aam Aadmi Party has dismissed these allegations as baseless and has now decided to raise this issue with other constituent parties of the INDIA bloc. AAP claims it will seek discussions with alliance members to consider efforts to remove Congress from the alliance.