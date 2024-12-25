(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement – No. 52 / 2024

Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Copenhagen, Denmark, 25 December 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports receipt on 23 December 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:

As of 20 December 2024, The Capital Group Companies, Inc. held voting rights corresponding to 6.20% of the total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S. The Capital Group Companies notes that neither The Capital Group Companies nor any of its affiliates own shares of Zealand Pharma A/S for its own account. Rather, the shares reported in this major shareholder notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described in the notification form attached.

Please see further details in the attached notification form.

