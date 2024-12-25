PHCC Encourages Parents To Embrace A Nurturing Environment To Tackle Childhood Obesity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Childhood obesity has emerged as a significant public concern, with the World Health Organization labeling it an epidemic. The global prevalence of overweight and obesity in individuals aged 5 to 19 years rose from 8% in 1990 to 20% in 2022. Various factors contribute to obesity, including genetic predispositions, behavioral patterns such as a sedentary lifestyle, and environmental elements like access to recreational facilities and the availability of food options. Childhood obesity heightens the risk of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as mental health challenges such as depression, anxiety, and social isolation.

A scientific researcher and principal investigator, Dr. Sarah Rashid Musa, Community Medicine Consultant and Wellness in Charge at Rawdat Al-Khail Health Center, recently published a systematic review article at Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity, where she participated in the study as the principal investigator. Dr. Sarah indicated that this systematic review is a comprehensive resource that consolidates extensive evidence regarding parental perceptions, motivators, and obstacles in managing childhood obesity.

In terms of motivators, parents of children with overweight or obesity acknowledged that their involvement in promoting healthy eating habits, establishing portion control, regulating screen time, encouraging physical activity, participating in school events, and collaborating with healthcare professionals, including nutritionists, significantly aids in obesity management.

Conversely, barriers identified included child-related factors such as stubbornness, a preference for junk food, selective eating, lack of internal motivation, laziness, and peer pressure. Family-related issues encompassed the failure to recognize the child's obesity status and to formulate a management plan due to parental denial or fear of a diagnosis, as well as parents not serving as adequate role models and lacking the skills necessary to manage lifestyle behaviors effectively, a demanding schedule, insufficient resources, and the level of parental motivation or oversight are significant factors.



In her research, Dr. Sarah Rashid outlined the key factors that motivate parents to enroll their children in weight management programs. She found that parents are more inclined to participate in such programs when they recognize the advantages of the program, having qualified staff, a non-judgmental atmosphere, a relaxed approach, practical family-oriented strategies, and clearly defined objectives. The affordability and accessibility of these programs were also highlighted.

Dr. Rashid highlighted the critical role of parental engagement in addressing childhood obesity. Based on parental perspectives, it is advisable to prepare healthcare professionals to increase parental awareness on lifestyle behaviors, behavioral modification, motivational techniques and overcoming stigmatization. Additionally, increasing parental awareness regarding the determinants and consequences of childhood obesity is essential. Parents are encouraged to develop effective communication skills, monitor their children's dietary habits and screen time, offer healthy options at home, and create opportunities for physical activity. Furthermore, parents are advised to work collaboratively with schools to establish a comprehensive plan. Fostering effective parenting skills will empower children to make independent choices, utilize positive reinforcement, and enhance their self-efficacy.