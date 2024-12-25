Russian Troops Strike At Kharkiv With Shahed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Kharkiv with Shahed, a fire broke out.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We have information about an enemy attack with a Shahed. There is a fire at the place of the hit. Information about the is being clarified,” he wrote.

Later, the mayor clarified that a private house was hit.“The attack occurred in the private sector of the Osnovyansky district. A fire broke out in a one-story house. Information about the victims is being clarified,” Terekhov said.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as of 8:30 a.m., there is no information about the victims.

As reported, at six in the morning on December 25, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv, with a total of 13 explosions. Six people were injured . Infrastructure was damaged.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA