Russian Troops Strike At Kharkiv With Shahed
12/25/2024 5:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with Shahed, a fire broke out.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“We have information about an enemy attack with a Shahed. There is a fire at the place of the hit. Information about the victims is being clarified,” he wrote.
Later, the mayor clarified that a private house was hit.“The attack occurred in the private sector of the Osnovyansky district. A fire broke out in a one-story house. Information about the victims is being clarified,” Terekhov said.
According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, as of 8:30 a.m., there is no information about the victims.
As reported, at six in the morning on December 25, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv, with a total of 13 explosions. Six people were injured . Infrastructure was damaged.
