Cancer Incidence Soars In Kashmir, SKIMS Records 5,200 Cases This Year

According to details, a total of 5,200 new cancer registrations have been made at SKIMS Soura this year so far. Since 2014, the institute has documented 50,302 cases of cancer.

The annual breakdown of cases shows 3,940 cases registered in 2014, 4,417 in 2015, 4,320 in 2016, 4,352 in 2017, 4,816 in 2018, 4,337 in 2019, 3,814 in 2020, 4,727 in 2021, 5,271 in 2022 and over 5,200 cases this year.

Officials said there has been a steep rise in cancer cases in Kashmir. Among men, lung cancer is the most prevalent, while breast cancer is increasingly common among women. They said the rise in male cancer cases is primarily due to smoking, alongside other factors such as family history, obesity and age.

Early detection of cancer is critical, officials said, adding that timely treatment can save lives.“Cancer is a multi-dimensional disease, with risk factors including an ageing population, sedentary lifestyles, tobacco use, unhealthy diets, and air pollution,” they added.

Doctors have urged people with symptoms of cancer to seek medical attention promptly, as early treatment can prevent the disease from advancing. They said quality treatments are available, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy, at SKIMS. The hospital's infrastructure is continuously being enhanced to ensure better care for patients, doctors added.

Data from the Union Health Ministry reveals that 51,577 cancer cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir between 2019 and 2022. The annual figures include 12,396 cases in 2019, 12,726 in 2020, 13,060 in 2021, and 13,395 in 2022.

There have been many cancer-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, with 35,623 fatalities recorded between 2018 and 2022. These include 6,824 deaths in 2018, 7,003 in 2019, 7,189 in 2020, 7,211 in 2021, and 7,396 in 2022.

A study conducted by SKIMS in 2012 said the rising incidence of cancer is due to dietary practices, lifestyle choices and the consumption of foods with high salt content.

Kashmir Observer in March, this year, tried to uncover what exactly is causing a spike in cancers? Is there something we're eating, something we're ingesting, some combination of factors that are modern and harmful- which is resulting in these increased cancers?

Dr. Abdul Hamid Samoon, Associate Professor, Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery, GMC Srinagar told Kashmir Observer that the trend of malignancies is rising worldwide, and a similar pattern is witnessed in Kashmir. Cancer happens when the body's cells grow uncontrollably and spread to other parts of the body where these cells can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and organs, leading to serious health issues and these cancerous cells can divide rapidly and disrupt the body's normal function, making it difficult for the immune system to combat them effectively.

Presently, there's an increase in upper gastrointestinal (GI) cancers or stomach cancers, largely attributed to our dietary habits. While there's no definitive genetic or proven cause behind this trend, our dietary patterns play a significant role in driving the increase in malignancies, Dr. Samoon explained.

He pointed out that alongside upper GI cases, colorectal cancers are also on the rise in the valley, especially among the younger population.“It's concerning because cancers tend to be more aggressive in younger patients, affecting their prognosis adversely compared to older individuals. Likewise, in females, there's a significant rise in breast cancers, often associated with genetic factors and familial history,” Dr. Samoon had told Kashmir Observer.

Professor of Surgery, Government, Medical College

Srinagar, Dr. Iqbal Saleem said the rise in cancer cases can be attributed to changes in our food habits and lifestyle.

“Furthermore, the overuse of fertilizers and pesticides is also a major contributing factor for cancers. The indiscriminate use of these chemicals, driven by the desire for quick profits, results in them entering the food chain and ultimately reaching humans. This has led to alterations in genetic makeup, which in turn contribute to cancer-related issues,” Dr. Saleem said.

Data shows that with the introduction of high-density apple crops of huge economic value, pesticide use also increased threefold in the last 12 years, especially in Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.“Consequently, orchardists in these regions are regularly exposed to pesticides. The majority of cancer cases in these areas are attributed to this pesticide exposure. It is plausible to speculate that there is a correlation between the use of pesticides and the incidence of cancer in these communities,” the health expert said.

A senior oncologist at SKIMS said that there are numerous risk factors for cancer including hormonal, hereditary, metabolic, autoimmune etc.“External causes of cancer include smoking, alcohol consumption, dietary imbalance (malnourished or obese), radiation or infections like Human Papilloma Virus (HPV), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), H Pylori etc,” he said. (with inputs from KNO)

