Bitget Lists TON Station (SOON): Users Can Share In 140,000,000 SOON

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of TON Station (SOON) in the Innovation and TON Ecosystem Zone.

TON Station is a premium game distribution created by leaders SIDUS HEROES and SuperVerse. The platform offers exclusive access to unique games and content within the Web3 domain, collaborating globally with top Web3 gaming studios. Partnerships with prominent figures such as Crypto Banter, Alex Becker, and EllioTrades further highlight TON Station's influence and integration in the gaming ecosystem.

The listing of TON Station (SOON) reflects Bitget's focus on supporting innovative, community-driven projects. As a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, Bitget provides an extensive selection of tokens across both spot and derivatives markets, hosting over 800 assets from ecosystems including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. Adding TON Station (SOON) to its platform strengthens Bitget's role in introducing diverse projects to its global user base.

Deposits for TON Station (SOON) are already open. Trading will commence on December 22, 2024, at 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals becoming available on December 23, 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). The SOON/USDT trading pair will be offered in Bitget's spot market.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

